TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 1,097,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,877. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

