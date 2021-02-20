iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Shares Up 2.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26. 2,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

