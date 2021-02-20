Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

