Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.26 and a 200-day moving average of $272.13. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.