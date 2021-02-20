Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.99

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.83, with a volume of 413865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIA. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.