Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.65. Approximately 4,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

