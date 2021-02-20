Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

