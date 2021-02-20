Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $2.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $133.94. 2,257,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,484. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

