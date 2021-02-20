Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.16.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.34. 1,277,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,800. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

