TEMCO Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.20 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 98.3% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $22.20 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.00491706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.38 or 0.00419320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026981 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,661,929 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

