DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $25.22 million and $6.04 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00822435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.07 or 0.04899836 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018385 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

