Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.93. 1,351,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,402. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.33.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.