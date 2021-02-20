Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $224.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $861.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $879.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $858.87 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

FULT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. 556,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

