Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

