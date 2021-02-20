Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 5.1%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 265,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 432,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$134.24 million and a P/E ratio of -18.82.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

