Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$130.63

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Trisura Group stock traded up C$1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.73. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

