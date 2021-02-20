NorthRock Partners LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.