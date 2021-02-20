Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,330 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,718,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.