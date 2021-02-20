Pinkcoin Trading 64.8% Higher Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $71,749.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00549147 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00034029 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.76 or 0.02565462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,523,916 coins and its circulating supply is 425,263,480 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

