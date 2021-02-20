Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

