Chimpion (BNANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $113.63 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00006264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.86 or 0.00834064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.58 or 0.04903649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.