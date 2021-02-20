Fmr LLC Acquires 2,921,134 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $914,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $123.48. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.