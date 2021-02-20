Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKH. Maxim Group began coverage on SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. SWK has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

