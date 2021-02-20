Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 323 ($4.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,563. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.37. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

