Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$90.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$97.91. 840,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$104.98. The firm has a market cap of C$11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.11.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

