Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

