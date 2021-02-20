Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

KMB stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.