Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $214,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 94.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. 976,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,315. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

