The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $92,703,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

