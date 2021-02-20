New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $559.72 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 990,088 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $559,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

