Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Up 5.6% Following Strong Earnings

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 1,532,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,093,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -871.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

