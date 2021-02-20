Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 6.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $9.13 on Friday, reaching $607.29. 1,193,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,507. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

