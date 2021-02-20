Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Reduced by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 2,662,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.
ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.
In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
