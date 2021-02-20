New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $123.41 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $123,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $263.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

