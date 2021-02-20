Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Leidos has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Leidos stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

