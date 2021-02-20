Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.
Leidos has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.
Leidos stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
