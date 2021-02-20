Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) Trading Down 0.4%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 26,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.66.

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$93.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

