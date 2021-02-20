Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). Approximately 64,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 163,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.94. The company has a market capitalization of £153.58 million and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

Get Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.