Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,992 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,642. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

