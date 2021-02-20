Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,560. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

