Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares were down 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 36,226,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 71,232,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.44.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.