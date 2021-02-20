Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares were down 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 36,226,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 71,232,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 1,382.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 406,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Globalstar by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

