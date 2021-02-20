Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. 110,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,445,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

XPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

