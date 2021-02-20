Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. 10,905,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

