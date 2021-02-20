Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

WFC stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.