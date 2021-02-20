Prospect Hill Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,975 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Netflix comprises 1.2% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.22. 2,841,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.66 and its 200-day moving average is $510.66. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.