IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,501,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

