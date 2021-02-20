Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 5,414,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The company has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

