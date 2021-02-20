Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 17,171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $391.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.