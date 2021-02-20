Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
ADSK stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.40. 1,208,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,643. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
