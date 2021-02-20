Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.40. 1,208,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,643. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

