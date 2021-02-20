Maxar Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

