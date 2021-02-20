Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) to Issue None Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NHA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.