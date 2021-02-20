Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) to Issue None Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of NYSE NHA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.
About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
